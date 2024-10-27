Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

