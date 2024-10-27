Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after acquiring an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

