Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 381.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

