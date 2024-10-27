Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Core Scientific Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $14.06.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

