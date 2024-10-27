Cosmos Price Hits $4.38 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $57.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00006472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00037774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

