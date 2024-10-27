CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

