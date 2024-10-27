Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $7.25

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 104,236 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 461.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 231.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after buying an additional 536,890 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

