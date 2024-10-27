Creditcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.90 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $144.29 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000370 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

