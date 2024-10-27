Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,364,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,345,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

