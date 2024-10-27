Custom Index Systems LLC Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,240,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $266,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,051.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.36. 144,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,832. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $535.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.86.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

