Custom Index Systems LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Custom Index Systems LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 133,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9,082.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

WES stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. 1,082,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.