Custom Index Systems LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.52. 2,273,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

