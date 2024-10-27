Custom Index Systems LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.25.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 328,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,357. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $253.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $163.60.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $320,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,660 shares in the company, valued at $453,548,831.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $320,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,660 shares in the company, valued at $453,548,831.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,716,837. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

