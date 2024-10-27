Custom Index Systems LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 6,700.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 48.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after buying an additional 77,611 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.13.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.43. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $224.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,971 shares of company stock worth $1,618,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

