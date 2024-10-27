Custom Index Systems LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $55.24. 1,802,868 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

