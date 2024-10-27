Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 212 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Custom Index Systems LLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 174.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 48.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.45. The stock had a trading volume of 186,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,543. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.03 and a 200 day moving average of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.08.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.