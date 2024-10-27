DA Davidson Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $84.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

