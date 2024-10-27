DA Davidson Trims USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Target Price to $35.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

