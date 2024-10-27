Dacxi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.12 Million (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Dacxi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and $27,112.82 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dacxi has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official website is dacxichain.com.

Dacxi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

