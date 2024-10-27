Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 140,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

