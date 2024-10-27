DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,874 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $138,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 238.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after acquiring an additional 506,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 347,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 468,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 274,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $149.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

