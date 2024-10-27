DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $124.64 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of CrowdStrike worth $124,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $300.62 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

