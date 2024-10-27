DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 64,613 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64,613 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.29% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $115,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

