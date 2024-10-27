DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,481 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of ServiceNow worth $367,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in ServiceNow by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $950.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $885.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $797.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $548.44 and a 1-year high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

