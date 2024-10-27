DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.37% of Parker-Hannifin worth $295,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $621.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $646.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $611.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
