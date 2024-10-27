DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Danaher worth $186,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.42. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.