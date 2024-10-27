DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $85.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $994.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.55 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

