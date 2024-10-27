Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.650-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.65-$6.75 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of DLR traded up $15.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.01. 6,093,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,267. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average is $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

