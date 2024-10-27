Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Boosted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 6.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $39.99 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

