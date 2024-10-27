DIMO (DIMO) 1-Day Volume Tops $528,673.05

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. One DIMO token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a market cap of $12.30 million and $528,673.05 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,480.74 or 0.99691634 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,433.40 or 0.99621703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,772,921.16661322 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15098484 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $441,780.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

