Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 62.2% in October

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the September 30th total of 239,900 shares. Approximately 23.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOGZ opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

