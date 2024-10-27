Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.996 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.16% and a return on equity of 59.40%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

