Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $212.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Get Dover alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $186.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.80 and its 200 day moving average is $182.22. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $195.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dover by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after buying an additional 425,768 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after buying an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 31.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 95,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.