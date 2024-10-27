DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.71.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

