Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the September 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of DDEJF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 10,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 50.44 and a current ratio of 50.44. The company has a market cap of $122.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

