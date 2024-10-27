DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 261.43% and a negative net margin of 187.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 41.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 48.2% during the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

