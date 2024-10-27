eCash (XEC) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $654.64 million and $10.00 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,776,310,922,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,776,307,797,584 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

