Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $561.98 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for $2,537.89 or 0.03755313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $561.98 million and approximately $72,771.62 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,435 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,434.791382. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,538.07639385 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,805.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

