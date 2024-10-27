El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in October

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,429.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $5.69 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

