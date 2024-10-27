Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 490 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,126,000 after acquiring an additional 475,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.32. The stock had a trading volume of 966,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,731. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day moving average is $187.73.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

