Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 69 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,997. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

