Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.39.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average is $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $331.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

