Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

