Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NMI accounts for about 0.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of NMI worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NMI by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in NMI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in NMI by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NMI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 296,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

