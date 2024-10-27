Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Raised by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

