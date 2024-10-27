Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

