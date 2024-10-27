Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 190.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $470,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 164,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

