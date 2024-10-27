Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 3,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Entain Stock Up 1.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.
About Entain
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.