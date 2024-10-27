Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 5,144.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of Entain stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Entain has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Entain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

