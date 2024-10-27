Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 2.62% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Thomas Goldstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $37,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,863.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

